Talks beginning with US on new dimension to boost ties: Moeed

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf Saturday said that Pakistan was beginning talks with new US administration on new dimensions to further enhance the bilateral ties and collaborate on global challenges of common interest.

“Our concerns about India will also be put forth to newly elected US president but our prime focus will be on the issues of global health, investment in Pakistan and others”, he said while speaking to state run radio Pakistan’s current Affair programme.