Action against literature spreading religious hatred decided

LAHORE: Interior Minister Sh Rashid, Religious Affairs Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar have agreed to launch crackdown on the elements involved in publishing and distribution of literature spreading religious hatred.

The agreement was reached during a meeting here Saturday in which they discussed matters of mutual interest, political affairs and law & order situation. Promotion of religious harmony was also discussed in the meeting and it was agreed that every step would be taken for further improving law and order and security situation.

An across-the-board action against provocative speeches was also decided in the meeting. They agreed on effective coordination between federal and provincial governments for further improving law and order.

Sh Rashid said his ministry would provide support to the Punjab government regarding law and order situation improvement. He said the nation had rejected those who preferred personal interests over national interest.

Pir Noorul Haq Qadri said there was a need to promote tolerance and patience as the country needed unity at this time. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said every possible step would be taken for protection of life and property of people besides ensuring supremacy of the law.