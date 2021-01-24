Gang-rape victim denies allegations, takes U-turn

MULTAN: The incident of Dera Ghazi Khan alleged gang-rape proved fake, mysterious and incorrect, The News learnt Saturday. First the complainant lodged a complaint of gang-rape with police, later she submitted an affidavit contradicting the FIR contents and said it was a ‘misunderstanding’.

As per details, the Multan resident had lodged a complaint with Dera Ghazi Khan Civil Lines Police, alleging that she was gang-raped at gun point. Further, the complainant provided her personal details in the FIR No 31/21 including her Multan address, phone number and CNIC number. The News probed the contents of complainant provided in the FIR and searched the cellular record but found that the cell phone sim was issued at the name of another lady. Senior lawyers said that under the new laws if a person uses a sim which is registered at another name, would be considered a crime. Further, the complainant provided her CNIC number in the FIR was probed by The News probed but the Nadra record showed ‘Record Not Found’. The complainant’s address written in the FIR was also found incomplete. Police said the matter was under investigation keeping in view the complaint’s allegations. The medical of the complainant is due and police tracing the complainant. Meanwhile, the complainant has submitted her statement on an affidavit.