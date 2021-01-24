Delegation meets sector commander

TANK: A delegation of Bhittani Nawjawan (Youth) Forum on Saturday called on Sector Commander-South KP Brig Nek Nam.

The delegation, led by Hamdan Bhittani, discussed with the sector commander law and order and other issues of the area.Speaking on the occasion, Nek Nam said that young generation was an asset to the country, adding that with good training and socialisation, they would make the country proud.

He said everybody including civil society should play a positive role to protect our youth from anti-social activities.He said that in order to promote healthy activities among youths, the first IG FC South National Taekwondo Championship and Bett Baba Football Tournament were organized while several other such programmes were in the pipeline. He said that 18 students of Gomal University’s sub-campus Tank had been given special scholarships.