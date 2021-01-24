Awkum organises three-day conference on social sciences

PESHAWAR: Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (Awkum) organised a three-day online conference titled “Recent Trends in Social Sciences, Cohesion and Familial Life.”

The conference was jointly organised by the Departments of Sociology and International Relations. The conference provided a platform to the academicians, scholars, professionals, social scientists, and government representatives to raise scholarly discussion on the key social issues affecting and influencing the recent developments in the field of social sciences.

The conference also discussed the recent trends in social sciences and its influence on national and foreign policy. Scholars presented various perspectives on the key issues, affecting and promoting social cohesion at familial, communal, social, national, and international relationships.

The scholars developed theoretical connections between the social cohesion and its influence on familial life, children socialization, structure and agency, and overall social development.The presenters discussed modern practices, which may be used to become more cohesive in the familial and communal life.

Vice Chancellor Awkum Prof Dr Zahoor-ul-Haq inaugurated the conference. At the event, a total of 85 research papers were presented by international and national academicians, scholars, government officials, and professionals.

Most of the presenters discussed the dimensions of cohesion and its relationship in the context of foreign policy, international relations, and social sphere.Seven social sciences professors from foreign universities, including Prof Dr Sami ?ener, Dogus University, Prof Serkan Dilik, Kastamamonu University Turkey, Dr Erhan Tecim, associate professor in Sociology in Necmettin Erbakan University, Dr Mehmat Ali, associate professor in Sociology, Mu? Alparslan University, Güzeltepe, MU?, Turkey, Dr Konrad Gunesch, associate professor College of Media and Mass Communication, American University in Dubai, and Dr Yurdagul k. Adanali, associate professor Department of Philosophy, Selcuk University Turkey, participated as keynote speakers.

The keynote speakers and session chair were Prof Dr Zahoor-ul-Haq, Prof Dr Johar Ali, the vice chancellor of Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak, Prof Dr Zahid Ali Marwat, dean Faculty of Social Sciences at Awkum, Prof Dr Ijaz Khan, former professor and chairman Department of International Relations, university of Peshawar.

The keynote speakers appreciated the efforts of the organizing committee, departments and Awkum in conducting the first international conference on recent trends in social sciences in Pakistan.