Alleged attacker on school principal held

HARIPUR: The police claimed to have arrested one of the two accused who had allegedly shot and injured the school principal a few days back.

Sharing the details of the case, the DSP Headquarters, Amjad Hussain, told reporters on Saturday that Basharat Khan, principal of Government Centennial Model School for Boys No 1, was going home along with his wife and children by their motorcar on the evening of December 1, 2020, when two motorcyclists opened fire on his vehicle with pistol.

The principal, he said, had suffered a single bullet injury while his family remained unhurt.The DSP said the injured principal had not charged anyone with the murder attempt and the investigation officer traced and arrested one Abdul Rehman. He said the suspect during the investigation confessed that he and his another accomplice Mazhar Ali Khan had shot and injured Basharat Khan. The motive, the accused had shared, was a property dispute.

Police also recovered the motorcycle that was used in the criminal act. The other accused, according to the DSP, has obtained bail before arrest.