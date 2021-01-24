Ahmad earns place in Davis Cup team

ISLAMABAD: Ahmad Chaudhry has earned a place in the Pakistan team for the Davis Cup tie against Japan following his sixth win in the trial matches underway at the PTF Complex.

On the penultimate day of trials on Saturday, Ahmad defeated Yousaf Khalil 6-4, 7-5 to record his sixth victory in seven outings, thus making sure he would be part of the five-member squad for the World Group I tie.

Mohammad Shoaib has taken a big stride towards earning a place in the Pakistan team as he defeated Mudassir Murtaza 6-3, 6-2 in day’s other match.The last day of trial matches may be shelved Sunday as Shahzad Khan was complaining of backache and may not be able to play. Heera Ashiq and Yousaf Khalil’s last match have no significance as both have already lost the race of making it to the team.

The name of the other two members joining the team would be finalised after head-to-head and set calculations.Besides Shoaib, Muzamil and Mudassir are in contention for a place in the team.Results: Mohammad Shoaib bt Mudassir Murtaza 6-3, 6-2; Ahmed Chaudhry bt Yousaf Khalil 6-4, 7-5; Muzamil Murtaza bt Heera Ashiq 6-2, 6-3.