Students seek online exams

Lahore

LAHORE:A number of students staging a protest demonstration here on Saturday demanded conduct of online exams. The demo was held at Muslim Town More in which the participating students carried placards inscribed with their demands. They also chanted slogans and demanded the authorities to conduct online exams as they were taught online during the recent COVID-19 related closure. After recording their protest, the students dispersed peacefully.

