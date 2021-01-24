ETPB retrieves 678 acres of state land

LAHORE:Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) retrieved 678 acres of land worth Rs7070.4 million from land (Qabza) mafia in 2020.

ETPB had started cracks down on Qabza mafia who occupied 678 acres of land in the names of temples and Gurdwaras in eleven districts of the country between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020.

Organised actions were taken against illegal occupants in 11 districts of the country and retrieved properties were handed over to ETPB, said Dr Aamir Ahmed ETPB Chairman. Hassan Abdal District of Rawalpindi Zone stand first where land was retrieved from illegal occupier. Faisalabad ranked at number, Lahore stood at third number and district office Karachi stood at number four where lands were retrieved from illegal occupants.

In Lahore, 44 acres of land worth Rs 3,393.5 million were retrieved from illegal occupants. At least six acres of land worth Rs 360 million were retrieved in Nankana Sahib while 16 acres of land worth Rs 329.7 million in Gujranwala were retrieved by ETPB in a crackdown.

Additionally, 10 acres of land worth of Rs 1631.2 million in Sialkot retrieved and 53 acres of land worth of 387.8 million in Faisalabad were retrieved and handed over to ETPB. Furthermore, five acres of land worth Rs 60.5 million in Sargodha, 24 acres of land worth Rs 38.7 million in Okara were retrieved in 2020.

At least 437 acres of land worth Rs 199.7 million in Hassan Abdal and 14 acres land worth Rs 45.6 million in Layyah were retrieved by ETPB. About 50 acres of land worth Rs 103.5 million in Sahiwal and 31 acres of land worth Rs 530.4 million in Karachi district were retrieved from illegal occupiers. Under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, legal action will be taken against the illegal occupants of properties of Evacuee Trust Property Board, said Dr Aamir Ahmed. ETPB is trying best to increase revenue by retrieving land from illegal occupants, said Amir Hashmi, an ETPB spokesperson.