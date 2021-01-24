Man commits suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:A 35-year-old man committed suicide by setting himself on fire in the limits of Sundar police station on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Shakeel Ahmed, a resident of Sundar Khudpur village. His body was shifted to morgue. Police investigation was underway to establish whether the man had committed suicide or he was killed.
Labourer electrocuted: A labourer died of electrocution after an iron bar he was carrying came into contact with a power line at the third floor of a construction site in Garhi Shahu area on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as M Bilal of Jalalpur Pirwala Multan. The victim was shifting an iron bar which came into contact with a power line hanging near the building, as a result of which he fell from the third floor and died on the spot. Police shifted the body to morgue.
Gas cylinder explodes, 4 children injured: At least four children were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in the kitchen of a house in Komboh Colony, Chung on Saturday. Upon being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to a local hospital. The injured included Ayesha, 17, Nimra, Ishaal, 6 and Zara, 5, daughters of Imran. The condition of all the injured children was said to be out of danger.