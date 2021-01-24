Cheques distributed among police personnel

LAHORE:CCPO Lahore distributed cheques among police personnel and their families here on Saturday.

Cheques for financial assistance and dowry funds were distributed among the families of 48 police officers and personnel. Rs 2.8 million cheques were distributed under the head of dowry fund.

CCPO said that in the year 2020, Rs. 35 crore were distributed among the police personnel and their families under the heads of financial assistance, martyr funds, group insurance, scholarships and dowry fund.

He said that a grant worth over Rs. 1 crore had already been given to the police personnel affected by the Corona epidemic through cheques.