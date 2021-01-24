Conspiracy to divide nation to be foiled, says CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:The CM said all necessary steps will be taken for safeguarding life and property of people.

The incumbent government will go to the last extent to ensure the rule of law. No one will be allowed to take law into hands. Strict action will be taken against such elements. The supremacy of law would be ensured in the province at any cost as safeguarding the lives and property of people is the top priority of the government. The motherland demands unity and solidarity from us. Those who promote hatred should look into their pockets. Conspiracy of dividing nation would be foiled, the CM said.

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Peer Noor-ul-Haq Qadri called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at CM’s office here on Saturday. Matters of mutual interest, law and order as well as measures taken for promoting religious harmony, came under discussion during the meeting.

The meeting stressed all possible measures for further improving law and order and security arrangements. The meeting also decided to come hard on those who publish and distribute hatred literature and promote religious bigotry.

An indiscriminate action will be taken against those who deliver hatred and provoking speeches, the meeting decided and agreed on effective coordination between Punjab and federation for further improving law and order. Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said interior ministry will provide full support to the Punjab government to maintain law and order situation in the province.

People have rejected those who give priority to their interests on national interests, the federal minister said. Minister for Religious Affairs Peer Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said there is a dire need to promote the sentiments of patience, tolerance and moderation. Pakistan needed unity at this moment than ever before, he said.

Railways minister calls on Buzdar: Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at CM's office here on Saturday.

Matters of adopting a joint strategy to retrieve the railways’ owned lands, promotion of tree plantation on railways and projects under public-private partnership came under discussion during the meeting.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar assured full support on the behalf of Punjab government for this purpose.

The CM said a comprehensive plan would be chalked out along with the railways' authorities for retrieving the railways land. Punjab police will provide full support to the Railways as well as the provincial government will extend all out cooperation for the plantations on the barren land of railways. He said Pakistan has started it journey towards of development and prosperity, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The PTI has always promoted the politics of values. The people have rejected the elements involved in negative politics. The country becomes developed and prosperous through hard-working, serving humanity and honesty rather than staging protests. People of Pakistan only want progress and prosperity. No one will be allowed to create hindrance in the journey of public service, the CM said.

Azam Khan Swati welcomed the CM’s assurance to cooperate. Law Minister meets CM: Provincial Minister for Law Raja Basharat called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM office on Saturday.

Matters regarding law and order situation, Overall political situation in the province and the measures taken for safeguarding the lives and property of the people came under discussion during the meeting.

The Law Minister also informed the Chief Minister about the preparations of local bodies elections. Usman Buzdar directed to take all necessary steps for maintaining law and order situation in the province and said that no stone should be left unturned in this regard. He said that rule of law will be ensured at any cost and violation in this regard will not be tolerated.

He said that new local bodies system will empower the people at grassroots level in real manner and people’s problems will be solved at their doorstep. The new era of development will be started in every urban and rural areas of Punjab.

Usman Buzdar said that opposition was remain busy in politics of agitation whereas PTI government was serving the people. PDM has no agenda, people have totally rejected opposition’s politics of chaos and anarchy. These elements have lost their reputation in the public. Prime Minister Imran khan is the only hope for the nation. The incumbent government under the leadership will continue its journey towards progress and development.

Provincial Minister for Law Raja Basharat said that all out measures have been taken for securing the lives and property of the people of the province. Consultation for the local bodies elections is being carried out. The government is introducing such local bodies system which solves the people’s problems at grassroots level.

He said the PDM is tried to political point scoring at every important issue. Opposition have totally forgotten the national interest, people by remain indifferent from their public meetings have shown the opposition true face. Raja Basharat also apprised the Chief Minister about the measures taken for maintaining law and order in the province.