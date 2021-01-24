20 injured in Gaza blast

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: More than 20 people were injured and several homes destroyed by a large explosion on Saturday in a residential area of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, Palestinian officials said.

The source of the accidental explosion was apparently the home of a member of one of Gaza’s armed groups. "An explosion occurred in a house in Beit Hanoun this morning, resulting in a number of injuries," the interior ministry said, adding that an investigation had been launched into the cause of the blast. Witnesses said several homes were damaged as a result of the explosion in the home of an "activist". Police cordoned off the area.