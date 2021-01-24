Transgender persons want protection law implemented

MANSEHRA: Nadra Khan, head of Hazara Transgender Association, has demanded the Police Department to ensure implementation of the protection law, which was passed by the National Assembly for the security of the community in the 2018.

“The attack and killing of the transgender persons have increased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and in order to bring such cases to an end, the Police Department should ensure implementation of the transgender protection law in Hazara and rest of the province,” Nadra Khan told reporters here on Saturday.

She said that the former district police officer Mansehra, Zaibullah Khan, had evolved a code of ethics for the safety of transgender persons in the district, which was yet be enforced.“According to an agreed code of conduct, owners of buildings, where the transgender persons living, would install the closed-circuit cameras,” said Nadra Khan.

She said that HIV screening facilities should be made available in Hazara division.“At the same time I would also request my community members to take admission in technical colleges in Abbottabad, Mansehra and Hazara University where seats are reserved for them and they could get education free of cost,” she added.She said that the transgender protection centres should also be established initially at every divisional headquarters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.