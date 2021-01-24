Maiden, Blooming Maid cups main races in card of seven

LAHORE: As the performance of the fresh breed is assessed in the Maiden Cup, the Blooming Maid Cup with five Kaghan Plates are also in the card of seven races planned for the 21st winter meeting of the Lahore Race Club on Sunday (today).

For Blooming Maid Cup, the potential winner as predicted by the pundits is Banaras Prince. All of the races are of 1100 metres distance except for the Blooming Maid Cup and race number six, which are of 1300 metres distance.

The Maiden Cup, which is the second race of the day, has the largest field of 17 young ones while the other cup has just seven in the run.

The opening Kaghan Plate is of class VI and division V with 10 acceptances. The favourite is Sweet Golden and for places eyes are on Finisher and Jonti Road. The remaining runners are Chan Punjabi, Smiling Again, Tell Me, Take Care, Aye Roshni, Azm-e-Nau and Golden Round.

The second race is Maiden Cup which is of class VI and division-V. The followers of the game believe Master Prince is better than the rest. Easy Go and Zeman Sahib are being seen as the next best two. Also in the run are Royal Angel, Tatla Princess, German Boy, Jee Aya Nu, Mehrban, Jaidi’s Pride, Revolver, Mani Love, Sky Dancer, Great Warrior, Amigo, Mahogany Boy, Again Aye and Meray Pass Turn Ho.

In the third race, which is of class VI and division-IV, the favourite is Chan Pari and Neeli The Great and Taha Princess are likely to win places. The others in the run are Shawaz-e-Princess, Royal Ascort, Punjabi Munda, Twenty-Twenty, Zahid Love, Furious and New Rebel.

The fourth race has eight entries of class VII and division III. The focus for win is on Khadim and for places on Prince of Multan and Salam-e-Lahore. The lineup is completed by Gondal Choice, Silken Black, Zoag-e-Yageen, Chhota Dera and Khabib.

The Blooming Maid Cup, the fifth race of the day, is the main featured activity. This class VII and division I and II race has Banaras Prince as the favourite and Rang-e-Hina and Legacy are likely to win places. The others in the run are Salam-e-Dera, Shah The Great, Lucky For Me and Jamal Din Wali.

The sixth race of the day is of class VII and division II. Surkhab is the favourite and Missing My Love and Royal Solution are likely to claim places. Others in the field are Jalpana Prince, Sohna, El Dorado, Hassan Heights, Pehlwan and The Kingdom.

The final race of the day has 10 entries and the potential winner is Natalia. Minding and Faizi Choice are likely to clinch places. The others in the run are Narowal Princess, Piyari Malangni, Hide Out, Big Foot, Ask Me, Merchant of Venus and Tatla Pride.