GB Scouts claim National Alpine Ski title

ISLAMABAD: Gilgit Baltistan Scouts clinched the 28th National Alpine Ski Championship title in the ongoing winter sports at the PAF Ski Resort, Naltar.

Pakistan’s two-time winter Olympian Mohammad Karim of Pakistan Air Force won gold medals in both slalom and giant slalom categories, but could not secure the coveted trophy for his team as remaining four medals were claimed by the skiers of Gilgit Baltistan Scouts.

Mir Nawaz of Gilgit Baltistan Scouts got the silver medal in both categories while his teammates Zahid Abbas earned bronze medal in slalom and Waqar Junior in giant slalom category.

Meanwhile, Gilgit Baltistan Ski Association won the Ice Speed Skating Championship. The gold and silver medals were won by Israr Ahmad and Basharat of Gilgit Baltistan Ski Association, earning them the championship trophy, while the bronze medal was claimed by Zia-ur-Rehman of Gilgit Baltistan Scouts.

Another exciting event of the season was the final of the 3rd Ice Hockey Championship. The final was played between Gilgit Baltistan Scouts and Gilgit Baltistan Ski Association.It was easy sailing for the team of Gilgit Baltistan Ski Association as they scored seven goals while their rivals netted once.

Teams of PAF, Army, GB Scouts, Punjab, Sindh, Civil Aviation Authority and GB Ski Association participated in the event.