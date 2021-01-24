Wasim rejects report of rift with Mani

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s chief executive Wasim Khan has rejected reports of differences with chairman Ehsan Mani, saying they are working hard to bid for ICC events in October this year.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he said Pakistan has hosted several international matches as well as Pakistan Super League (PSL) since 2018 and now they are aiming to host ICC events.

“By October-November this year, we will submit our application for ICC events to be played from 2023-31. We are focused and preparing our portfolio for a strong bid,” he said. “Meanwhile, we are also working on Future Tours Programme (2023-27) with ICC and fellow cricket boards,” he said.

Wasim said that the board’s dispute with the PSL franchises had been resolved and the tournament would begin from February 20 as planned. “Franchises have invested a lot in Pakistan cricket. Fees have been submitted. The league is starting on February 20,” he said.

He said that the arrival of big teams in Pakistan is a proof that Pakistan cricket is gaining popularity all over the world. “Pakistan is taking cricket to the corners of the world. First domestic cricket was telecast live. After that, individual broadcasters were found for Pakistan’s international cricket. Its telecast all over the world is also a proof that Pakistan cricket is popular and people all over the world want to watch it,” he said.

Wasim said that Pakistan is the only board in the world to complete the domestic cricket season. “Due to the COVID, the situation was difficult and the financial situation is in front of everyone. In such a situation, sponsors should be praised who gave excellent response,” he added.

Wasim admitted that the formation of interim committees of the associations has been delayed. “It has taken some time but some things were out of control. The committees of associations will be announced in two to three weeks,” he said.