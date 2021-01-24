Mudassar supports Misbah

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Former Pakistan Test cricketer Mudassar Nazar has opposed the removal of national cricket team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq before his contract expires.
Mudassar, talking to reporters, said that removing Misbah ahead of time would be a wrong decision. “If someone is trusted, he should be given a full opportunity. A coach comes up with a plan for which he should given full time,” he said.
Many former cricketers have hinted that a decision has been made to remove Misbah. Former Test pacer Shoaib Akhtar has claimed that a final decision has been taken to remove Misbah and that Andrew Flower will be appointed as the new head coach.