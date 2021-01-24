close
Sun Jan 24, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 24, 2021

Mudassar supports Misbah

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 24, 2021

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Test cricketer Mudassar Nazar has opposed the removal of national cricket team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq before his contract expires.

Mudassar, talking to reporters, said that removing Misbah ahead of time would be a wrong decision. “If someone is trusted, he should be given a full opportunity. A coach comes up with a plan for which he should given full time,” he said.

Many former cricketers have hinted that a decision has been made to remove Misbah. Former Test pacer Shoaib Akhtar has claimed that a final decision has been taken to remove Misbah and that Andrew Flower will be appointed as the new head coach.

Latest News

More From Sports