Yasir ready to show his form, fitness

KARACHI: Having made an impressive debut against Australia in 2014 in the UAE by capturing 12 wickets in the two Test-match series which Pakistan won 2-0, the country’s seasoned leggie Yasir Shah had a splendid run for years. He remained highly impressive on tracks in the UAE, Sri Lanka, West Indies and to a certain extent on the English soil. However, a dip is seen in his performances whenever he tours Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, where spinners normally struggle.

He was not seen in the best of his forms during a couple of Tests he played against Sri Lanka (two wickets) and Bangladesh (four wickets) in Karachi and Rawalpindi in 2019 and 2020, respectively. After taking just three wickets in the first Test in New Zealand recently at Mount Maunganui, he was dropped for the Christchurch Test in which Pakistan were mauled by an innings and 176 runs by the hosts.

Knowing well that his role will be of cardinal importance for the hosts in the home series against South Africa, Yasir is determined to do well on home soil. “I have targeted the home series and will show my form and fitness,” Yasir told a virtual news conference on Saturday.

“I have played one Test here and the National Stadium wicket supports spinners. The way I am bowing during training, I hope I will perform well in this series,” Yasir was quick to add.

Yasir, who has taken 227 wickets in 43 Tests, has bowled extensively during marathon training sessions here at the National Stadium.

“Training is good. I bowled 25 to 30 overs during two days,” Yasir said. “Saqlain (Mushtaq) is also giving me tips. He is also guiding me on repeatable action. I have also done a solid drill on googlies today,” he said.

Yasir also asserted that he has markedly improved his fitness for the series. “I have improved my fitness for the series so well,” the 34-year-old said. Having taken 604 wickets in 144 first-class matches, Yasir will be the key for Pakistan as there is every possibility that the hosts are going to prepare spin tracks to trap Proteas who don’t play spin well.

Pakistan have included two other specialist spinners in the initial 20-man squad. These are off-spinner Sajid Khan and left-arm spinner Nauman Ali, the two top performers of the recently-concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Yasir appreciated both. “Nauman is highly experienced and he also bowled well in the nets. Sajid has good variations, with his flights and quicks. He is a good spinner,” Yasir said.

“Whoever is picked in the team I hope will deliver,” he said. When asked which South African spinner could be a threat to Pakistan, Yasir said left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj could create some trouble for the hosts.

About the NSK wicket, Yasir said if the ball is pitched on the right area, even on the first day he can get wickets. “In Australia, New Zealand and even in South Africa pacers-friendly tracks are prepared and there my role was to support the pacemen. On New Zealand recent tour my performance was not that bad as I got three wickets in the first Test. Yes, it’s a fact that I did not take more wickets,” he said.