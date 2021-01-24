Small farmers need more climate aid: UN

PARIS: Climate aid to millions of small farmers around the world must “substantially increase” to ward off hunger and instability, a United Nations body warned on Saturday.

Small farmers “do little to cause climate change, but suffer the most from its impacts,” Gilbert F Houngbo, President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) said in a statement.

“If investments... do not substantially increase, we risk widespread hunger and global instability,” IFAD added. Houngbo said small farmers’ “increasingly common crop failures and livestock deaths put our entire food system at risk”, warning that “hunger, poverty and migration will become even more widespread” without increased aid.

The UN body’s warning comes ahead of a climate summit on January 25 and 26 in the Netherlands. There, IFAD plans to launch a new $500-million fund to reduce climate change threats to food security.