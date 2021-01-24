Welsh Tory leader quits over Senedd drinking row

LONDON: The leader of the Welsh Conservatives has resigned following the disclosure he was among a group of politicians who drank alcohol on the Senedd estate days after a pub alcohol ban came into force.

Paul Davies said the controversy over the events of last month had become a “distraction” and that he is standing down with “immediate effect” despite appeals from colleagues to continue.He said in a statement: “Yesterday I indicated to the Conservative group in the Welsh Parliament that I wished to resign, but they urged me to reflect further, and we agreed to meet again on Monday.

“However, for the sake of my party, my health and my own conscience, I simply cannot continue in post. Therefore, I am stepping down as leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Welsh Parliament with immediate effect.”Tory chief whip Darren Millar said he is also stepping down from his frontbench role in the Senedd.