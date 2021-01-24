Foreign funding case: Public hearing only after scrutiny panel report: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday again clarified that an open hearing in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf foreign funding case would be held — but only after the scrutiny committee submits its report in the matter, Geo News reported.

An ECP spokesman said there was a confusion over whether the hearing would be public or not. The proceedings of the scrutiny committee will not be open, the ECP spokesperson clarified.

He said the proceedings are continuing in the presence of both parties and an open hearing will be held to forward the recommendations of the committee after it submits a report.The statement by the ECP spokesman comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan called for proceedings of the foreign funding case be aired live on TV in a challenge to the opposition. Speaking to journalists in South Waziristan on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said the proceedings should be open and that the party heads should attend the hearings.

Accepting Khan’s challenge on Thursday, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said a person who was “hiding behind a stay order” for the last six years was now talking about live coverage of the proceedings.Rafique said that Khan, who had been “tricking the institutions through lawyers for years”, was now making cases against PML-N and PPP.