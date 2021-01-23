Young girl injured in Indian firing at LoC

RAWALPINDI: Indian forces on Friday once again resorted to unprovoked firing at the Line of Control (LoC) seriously wounding an 18-year-old girl, reported Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). According to the ISPR, the Indian forces fired mortar rounds at the Pakistani side of the LoC and injured 18-year-old Ansa Siddique during the unprovoked firing. The army' s media wing said that the Pakistan Army responded to the Indian actions in a befitting manner and targeted the enemy posts along the LoC.