US assures Pakistan of continued assistance

RAWALPINDI: Acting US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. According to an ISPR press statement, matters of mutual interest, including regional security situation, were discussed during the meeting. While discussing cooperation in various domains, the COAS hoped that Pak-US bilateral relations will be further strengthened under new Administration.

Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region and relentless support provided in Afghan Peace Process. The dignitary also assured of US continued assistance for the common cause of peace in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday congratulated the climbers for their great achievement by scaling K-2 in the winter for the first time and making history in the field of mountaineering.

A group of mountaineers, part of International Winter K-2 Expedition, visited the GHQ and met the army chief, said a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The delegation shared their experiences during the momentous expedition and thanked Pakistan and its people for their warm hospitality.