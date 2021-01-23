Arbab Ghulam Rahim blames PM for by-polls defeat

UMERKOT: Former chief minister Sindh Arbab Ghulam Rahim on Friday alleged Prime Minister Imran Khan for the defeat in PS-52 Umerkot by-elections.

The by-poll on the PS-52 seat, which fell vacant after the demise of PPP MPA Syed Ali Mardan Shah, was held on January 18 which the PPP candidate Ameer Ali Shah won. While talking to people after a protest rally, former chief minister said that the prime minister himself said about contesting the elections and then never even listen. “How people will trust on you next time, he asked. “If the prime minister did not take interest, how he could expect people for the same, he asked.