close
Sat Jan 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
January 23, 2021

Arbab Ghulam Rahim blames PM for by-polls defeat

Top Story

 
January 23, 2021

UMERKOT: Former chief minister Sindh Arbab Ghulam Rahim on Friday alleged Prime Minister Imran Khan for the defeat in PS-52 Umerkot by-elections.

The by-poll on the PS-52 seat, which fell vacant after the demise of PPP MPA Syed Ali Mardan Shah, was held on January 18 which the PPP candidate Ameer Ali Shah won. While talking to people after a protest rally, former chief minister said that the prime minister himself said about contesting the elections and then never even listen. “How people will trust on you next time, he asked. “If the prime minister did not take interest, how he could expect people for the same, he asked.

Latest News

More From Top Story