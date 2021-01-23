Young girl injured in Indian firing at LoC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Indian forces on Friday once again resorted to unprovoked firing at the Line of Control (LoC) seriously wounding an 18-year-old girl, reported Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). According to the ISPR, the Indian forces fired mortar rounds at the Pakistani side of the LoC and injured 18-year-old Ansa Siddique during the unprovoked firing. The army' s media wing said that the Pakistan Army responded to the Indian actions in a befitting manner and targeted the enemy posts along the LoC.