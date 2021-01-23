Taking Pakistan off FATF grey list: US Muslim group announces public campaign

LAHORE: A Muslim organisation based in America has announced a public campaign to take Pakistan off the FATF grey list.

The members of the Muslim Council of America (MCA), which lobbies for Muslim countries in the United States and is currently on a visit to Pakistan, said they are set to launch "Get Pakistan out of FATF Grey List" campaign on their return. MCA Chairman Rana Zaman Saeed, while talking to the media in Lahore on Friday, paid tributes to Pakistan’s armed forces for their sacrifices in the war against terrorism in their bid to rid the country of terrorism threats. He wondered why Pakistan was in FATF grey list despite the great sacrifices of its armed forces and civilians, terming it completely unfair. He said it is the reason that the MCA is pushed to raise voices in the US and European countries. He said that on the contrary, the policies of India in the past left no doubt that India should be blacklisted by the FATF. “We will raise our voice at every forum to expose India's policies against peace and minorities and its conspiracies against other countries,” he said and added the MCA would lobby for Pakistan’s cause by holding meetings with MPs from the United States and the European Parliament, raising the call for removing Pakistan from the FATF grey list. “We will also run a campaign to let the world know that Pakistan supported the cause of peace whereas India was the biggest facilitator of terrorists. The time is not far when Pakistan will be removed from the grey list,” he said.

Zaman thanked US President Joe Biden for lifting travel ban on some Muslim countries. He said he hoped that Biden would also take notice of atrocities against Muslims in Kashmir and Palestine, and support their right to freedom.