Pakistan exposes India on violation of minority rights

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has rejected India’s unwarranted assertions made in the UN General Assembly regarding recent fire incident at a Hindu temple in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying the New Delhi should look its own house before feigning concerns for minority rights elsewhere and exposed India on violation of minority rights.

“This is not the first time, India has tried to feign concerns for minority rights elsewhere, while being the most egregious and persistent violator of minority rights itself,” Pakistani delegate Zulqarnain Chheena said. Indian delegate Aishish Sharma adopted a resolution on the protection of religious sites, claiming that Karak authorities “stood idly by”, while the temple was being burnt. In his response, the Pakistan delegate said, “The clear difference between India and Pakistan in respect of minority rights can be gauged from the fact that the accused in the Karak incident were immediately arrested, the order was issued for the repair of the temple, and the highest judiciary had taken immediate notice against the incident, while the senior political leadership had also condemned the act.”

“Whereas, in India, the blatant acts of discrimination against Muslim and other minorities have been taken place under state complicity”, Zulqarnain added. In this regard, Chheena cited the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), the 2002 Gujarat massacre, the 2020 Delhi pogrom, the 1992 demolition of Babri Mosque and acquittal of the accused by an Indian court in 2020; blaming Muslims for spreading coronavirus, raising the bogey of ‘love jehad’; cow vigilantism and terming West Bengal Muslims ‘termites’, extra-judicial killings of innocent Kashmiris to blatant attempts to turn Muslims into a minority in Kashmir. The Pakistani delegate said, “The RSS-BJP regime’s record has been piled up with instances of gross and systemic violations of the rights of minorities, particularly Muslims”. “The Indian leadership is yet to condemn the perpetrators of Delhi massacre in February 2020, let alone bring those criminals to justice. As a perennial purveyor of state-sponsored discrimination against its minorities, India is in no position to pontificate on the issue of minority rights elsewhere”, Chheena told the Assembly.