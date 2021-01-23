COVID-19 claims 47 lives in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases Friday reached 34,916 after 1,745 more people tested positive for the deadly virus while 2,075 recovered during the last 24 hours. Forty-seven corona patients, 40 among them under treatment in hospital and seven in their homes or quarantines, died on Thursday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). During the last 24 hours, most deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh. It said that out of the total 47 deaths during the last 24 hours 23 patients died on ventilators. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 49 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 38 percent, Peshawar 30 percent and Lahore 36 percent.