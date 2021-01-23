NA adjourned in respect for PPPP lawmaker

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) session was adjourned on Friday as a mark of respect for PPPP MNA Pir Noor Muhammad Jeelani who passed away last month due to Coronavirus. The session was started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar presided over the proceedings. He announced the panel of chairpersons for the 28th session of the National Assembly and the members included MNAs Amjad Ali Khan, Riaz Fityana, Munaza Hassan, Bashir Virk, Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Shahida Akhtar Ali. The House offered Fateha for the former and incumbent lawmakers as well as their relatives who passed away in near past. The deceased personalities include Senator Kalsoom Perveen, mother of JI Chief Siraj-ul-Haq, former Prime Minister Mir Zafar Ullah Khan Jamali, former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Nawaz Khokhar, mother of opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, Journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry and security personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

PPPP MNA Naveed Qamar and PTI MNA Abul Shaooor Shad paid tributes to the deceased MNA from NA-221 (Tharparkar) Pir Noor Muhammad Jeelani and spoke regarding his political career.