Yemen starts issuing online visas to facilitate Pak businessmen

ISLAMABAD: Yemen ambassador for Pakistan has announced that his country has started issuing online visas to facilitate Pakistani businessmen and also invited business community to invest in oil and gas sectors.

The Yemen ambassador has discussed to enhance bilateral trades and investment, informing that Yemen has started issuing online visas to facilitate businessmen. The president KCCI, Shariq Vohra said Pakistan and Yemen have historic relations and Pakistan would also welcome Yemeni businessmen to trade. He discussed the potential of export of rice and pharmaceutical products to Yemen and hoped that after normalisation of situation in Yemen, the trade would be enhanced.

According to the release, the Yemeni ambassador, Muhammed Motahar Alashabi has visited Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), along with honourary consul general of Yemen in Karachi, Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig to meet president KCCI, Shariq Vohra, who was accompanied by SVP Saqib Goodluck, VP Shamsul Islam, former president Majyd Aziz, Atiq-ur-Rehman, other businessmen.

Dr Ikhtiar Baig said the Yemeni delegation was always the largest delegation to attend the ‘Expo Pakistan’ every year and regularly ordered frozen chicken, cereals, leather products, confectionary, textile and electronic items. The Yemeni ambassador also invited Pakistani businessmen to invest in oil and gas sectors, while thanking Pakistan for allowing 50 scholarships of higher studies for Yemeni students in Pakistan. He also attended meeting of women entrepreneurs’ committee of KCCI, chaired by Durray Shehwar, who also shared business opportunities for women entrepreneurs.