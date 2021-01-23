close
Sat Jan 23, 2021
JAK
Javed Aziz Khan
January 23, 2021

Two female KP cops reach Sudan on UN peace mission

JAK
Javed Aziz Khan
January 23, 2021

PESHAWAR: The female officers performing duty in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police force are role models for young girls to follow into their footsteps and work for the betterment of the society.

In recent years there has been a surge in the number of female officers working as assistant commissioners in the field to prove their mettle. An increasing number of women have started joining the police force as assistant superintendent of police (ASP) and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in recent years. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got its first female district police officer a couple of weeks back when Sonia Shamroz was posted as the District Police Officer of Lower Chitral.

