Ex-Bosnian general sentenced

SARAJEVO: A former Bosnian army general was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday for failing to stop killings and torture carried out by foreign jihadists who joined his troops during Bosnia’s 1990s war.

Sakib Mahmuljin, 68, was deemed responsible for the deaths of more than 50 ethnic Serb prisoners in the northeast regions of Vozuca and Zavidovici towards the end of the conflict in 1995, the Sarajevo court ruled.

The victims were killed by members of the "El Mujahid" -- a notorious unit of mainly foreign Islamist fighters from North Africa and the Middle East, though also from some Western countries, who fell under Mahmuljin’s command of the army’s third corps.