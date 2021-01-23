Gold rates down Rs600/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased Rs600/tola to Rs1122,800/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Friday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold dropped Rs514 to Rs96,708, it added. In the international market too, bullion rates decreased $25 to $1,845/ounce.

Jewellers claimed gold rates in the local market remained Rs1,000/tola lower, compared with the prices in the Dubai gold market. However, silver rates continued to remain unchanged at Rs1,300/tola. The rate of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,114.54, it added.