Deaths of injured persons: Doctors in Lakki Marwat reject allegations of negligence

LAKKI MARWAT: The Grand Health Alliance on Friday expressed grave concern over blaming doctors for the death of two people who were injured in a firing incident in Lakki city three days back.

Speaking at a press conference here, president of the alliance Dr Muhammad Ibrahim said that the doctors along with paramedics were on duty in the Emergency Ward in the City Hospital when three dead and two injured were brought there.

He said the crowd of people barged into the ward and locked the staff members in the retiring room after the two injured expired. “The hospital staff members have all the proof and evidence to ascertain that the doctors and paramedics were present on the occasion and they tried their best to save the injured,” he said.

He said that those who locked the doctors in a room had started chanting slogans against the doctors and hospital administration. Dr Ibrahim said that a fact-finding committee should be constituted to investigate the incident.

He said the first information report against Dr Zakirullah and Dr Abdul Waheed Zakori should be withdrawn. He said the relatives of two prisoners namely Awal Khan and Said Alam, who were released from the sub-jail, had already asked the jail authorities to provide them security while being released from the jail, fearing they could be attacked.

He announced complete strike in all the health facilities in the district except emergency cover, giving a 72-hour deadline to the district administration to withdraw the cases against the doctors and provide security to them or else they would stop emergency coverage.

It may be added that two prisoners, Awal Khan and Said Alam, hailing from Tajori, were released from Sub-Jail in Lakki Marwat last Wednesday and they were going home when they were attacked.The attack had left them dead while three passers-by were injured.