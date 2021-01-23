DHQ Hospital staff calls off strike

PARACHINA: The employees of the District Headquarters Hospital Parachinar called off strike on Friday.

The doctors, paramedics, clerical staff and class four employees went on strike in protest of alleged violence against class-IV employees at the District Headquarters Hospital Parachinar and closed all types of OPDs.

District Health Officer Dr Attaullah, Dr Dildar Hussain, Dr Syed Anwar, Dr Asad and President of Paramedics Association Sarfraz Bangash said that the daily violence against doctors and staff in the hospital was unfortunate and the third incident of violence this week.

They said that the Protection Act had also been passed by the provincial government with two years rigorous imprisonment for abusive conduct in the hospital premises but despite this there was violence against the staff and no action was being taken against the accused.

They called on the government to provide all possible protection to hospital staff and take stern action against the accused. DPO Tahir Iqbal and local elders arrived at the hospital to hold negotiation with the striking workers With the efforts of DPO and elders, the strike was called off and the OPD was restored.