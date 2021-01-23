Call to halt increase in electricity rates

LAHORE:Union representatives of electricity workers have appealed to the government not to increase electricity tariff and allow relief to the 29 million electricity consumers of DISCOs by reducing the high profit of 60% to 50%.

The labour leaders also urged the government and policy makers not to privatise national assets of the country and distribution companies on the behest of IMF. The government should hold bilateral dialogue with the workers otherwise the workers would be compelled to launch countrywide movement against the proposed privatisation and unsafe working conditions of the workforce during the course of performance of their duty and would observe protest day all over the country on January 25. Khurshid Ahmed, General Secretary of Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union along with other union representatives said the capacity payment to independent private power houses be reduced. The annual capacity payment of independent private power house has risen from Rs185 billion in the year 2013 to Rs860 billion in the year 2020 and is expected to reach Rs1455 billion in the year 2023.

The labour leaders urged the PM to take effective legal measures to prevent theft of electricity by protecting the employees of DISCOs against the elements committing theft of electricity. They said that three workers were murdered and several have been seriously injured during the course of prevention of theft of electricity.