Punjab launches ease of doing business App

LAHORE:The Punjab government Friday launched the ease of doing business (EODB) Application and Monitoring Dashboard for awareness about reforms and effective utilisation of government initiatives for ease of doing business.

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said that the application would ensure guidance for business start-ups. The creation of a dashboard will improve the efficiency of reform processes and promote transparency. The reforms are underway to resolve land disputes in courts expeditiously. In this regard, the establishment of civil courts will be an important milestone in the Punjab government’s ease of doing business reform agenda.

The provincial minister said that countries around the world were providing facilities to increase investment during the COVID-19. To participate in this global race, we need to review our rules. The minister directed the law department to ensure necessary amendments to all business related laws as soon as possible. A dashboard should be set up to monitor amendments to all relevant laws. He instructed ensuring the targets set for January 2020 by mid-February to facilitate business. He lauded the performance of the Planning and Development Board in implementing the reform agenda to facilitate business and congratulated the launch of Ease of Doing Business App.

Other participants in the meeting included Chief Secretary Punjab, Secretary Planning and Development, Secretary Industries Member Board of Revenue and Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board and officers of relevant departments. The chief secretary directed all the departments concerned to ensure proper publicity of the steps taken by the government so far to facilitate business. He said that reforms were useless unless businessmen benefit from the facilities. The chief secretary said that workshops should be organised for the approval of maps for construction works, awareness of reforms for obtaining permits.

uplift priorities: A consultative session on World Bank Partnership Framework was arranged at Planning & Development Complex where representatives of World Bank, federal government and all the administrative departments of Punjab participated.

The objective of the session was to hold discussions on Punjab’s development priorities for the next five years and to gather input of the Punjab government in areas in which the World Bank can provide support. World Bank’s Country Head in Pakistan Najy Benhassine presented the proposed country partnership framework. Under the framework, World Bank will focus on four areas and improved governance; the 5Gs, including girls and boys education, growing health, green and clean Pakistan, growth that is inclusive and improved governance as an enabler.

Joint Chief Economist P&D Board, Dr Amanullah presented Punjab’s economic growth strategies, government’s interventions and economic growth landscape in Punjab.