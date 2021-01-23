Rain forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with cold conditions was observed in the City here on Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that cloudy weather with chances of rain (snowfall over hills) in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper KP and Pothohar region. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected elsewhere in the country while fog was likely in few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. Friday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh, Skardu and Astore where mercury dropped to -11°C while in Lahore, it was 4.8°C and maximum was 18°C.