Asian Champions Trophy postponed

KARACHI: Asian Champions Trophy, which was scheduled to be held in Bangladesh in March, has been postponed due to Covid-19, the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has informed the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

Informed sources in PHF told ‘The News’ that AHF has finally decided that the Asian Champions Trophy could not be held in March. The sources further said that according to the reports received by PHF, the Asian Champions Trophy was likely be held this year in October.

The PHF was keenly waiting for the final decision regarding the Asian Champions Trophy to finalise its preparation plans. PHF will make some changes to its plans. A source said since there was enough time with the PHF now, it had extended the preparation plan to three months. This would be for both Pakistan juniors and seniors. The source said that the training camp of Pakistan seniors would be held in Lahore from next week. He further said that due to the pandemic the players would be called in groups.

The same procedure would be adopted for the juniors’ training camp which would also be held in Lahore form February, he said. It has to be mentioned that Junior Asia Cup is to be held in Bangladesh from July 1 to 10.

Sources further said that after getting extensive training at the camps, the senior and junior teams would play twelve matches in cities of Punjab, Sindh and KP. The schedule of these matches is yet to be decided.

The Junior Asia Cup 2021 is the qualifying ground for the Junior World Cup. Four Asian teams will qualify for the World cup.