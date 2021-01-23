Cullinan,Doull among commentators for South Africa series

KARACHI: Former South African middle batsman Daryll Cullinan will be one of the commentators for the Pakistan-South Africa Tests and T20 International series.

Cullinan, who represented South Africa in 70 Tests and 138 ODIs from 1993 to 2001, was a regular commentator after his retirement in 2005 from cricket. Cullinan courted controversy when he stated during an interview in 2016 that cricket was “inherently not a black man’s game in South Africa”.

Cullinan has visited Pakistan thrice before. In 1994, he came to Pakistan for a triangular series, also involving Australia, in 1996 for the World Cup and in 1997-98 for Test and ODI series. “I’m thrilled to be back in Pakistan and looking forward to seeing a very competitive series between two very talented teams,” Cullinan said.

Cullinan will be joined by Bazid Khan, Ramiz Raja, Wasim Akram, Mike Haysman and former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull. Zainab Abbas will be the presenter for both Test and T20I series, the PCB said on Friday.

Simon Doull said: “I can’t wait to see two high quality fast bowling attacks go head to head in the T20I series between Pakistan and South Africa.” Mike Haysman said: “I distinctly remember saying on air as the second Test concluded in Pakistan in 2003 (Pakistan vs South Africa series) that there is nothing to separate these two sides. Here we are 18 years later ready to resume that battle and this historic tour promises an epic encounter. I will be delighted to call it live.”