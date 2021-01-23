Mathews’ ton lifts SL to 229-4 at start of England Test

GALLE: Angelo Mathews’ stubborn century took Sri Lanka to 229-4 on the first day of the second Test against England on Friday after early strikes by James Anderson made the home side look vulnerable.

Mathews was at the crease on 107 with Niroshan Dickwella on 19 at the close in Galle as Sri Lanka, who lost the first Test by seven wickets, tried to make best use of a good batting pitch after winning the toss.

Anderson bowled with masterful control throughout and claimed the first three wickets, including opener Lahiru Thirimanne for 43 soon after lunch, that took his Test tally to 603 in 157 matches.

The 38-year-old Lancashire bowler finished the day with remarkable figures of 3-24 from 19 overs. Mathews built crucial partnerships, including a 117-run stand for the fourth wicket with skipper Dinesh Chandimal who made 52. Mathews, the former captain, acknowledged that England had put his side under pressure early in the day.

Sri Lanka won toss

Sri Lanka 1st Innings

L. Thirimanne c Buttler b Anderson 43

K. Perera c Root b Anderson 6

O. Fernando b Anderson 0

A. Mathews not out 107

D. Chandimal lbw b Wood 52

N. Dickwella not out 19

Extras (lb2) 2

Total (4 wickets, 87 overs) 229

Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Perera), 2-7 (Fernando), 3-76 (Thirimanne), 4-193 (Chandimal)

To bat: R. Mendis, D. Perera, S. Lakmal, L. Embuldeniya, A. Fernando

Bowling: Anderson 19-10-24-3, Curran 11-2-36-0, Leach, 22-3-66-0, Wood 17-2-47-1, Bess 18-1-54-0

England: J. Root (capt), D. Sibley, Z. Crawley, J. Bairstow, D. Lawrence, J. Buttler, S. Curran, D. Bess, J. Leach, M. Wood, J. Anderson

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI). TV umpire: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI)