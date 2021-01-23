Italy coalition govt overshadowed by MP’s legal woes

ROME: Efforts by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to save his coalition government threatened to be overshadowed on Friday by the legal troubles of a minority opposition politician.

Conte is hoping to woo defectors from the opposition after a slim victory in a Senate vote of confidence on Tuesday left him short of an overall majority. Without additional support within parliament, his minority government would struggle to tackle a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 84,000 people and battered the economy.

Italy is also under pressure from Brussels to draw up credible spending plans for some 220 billion euros ($268 billion) it has been promised in EU aid. Conte’s vulnerability could be exposed next Wednesday when parliament holds a vote on an annual justice report. Losing it could make the leader’s position increasingly untenable.

Now, the legal woes of Lorenzo Cesa, head of the small Christian democrat UDC party, could throw a new spanner in the works for embattled Conte. Cesa was placed under formal investigation on Thursday by prosecutors targeting the powerful ‘Ndrangheta crime syndicate.

While the probe would normally not warrant much wider interest, Cesa’s alleged mafia connections could make it politically toxic for Conte to curry favour with the UDC, whose three senators the government has been openly wooing.

"The Five Star Movement will never open a dialogue with people convicted or under investigation for mafia or (other) serious crimes," Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Facebook. Di Maio is a key figure in the Five Star party, the largest in parliament and the main supporter of the government along with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD).

Cesa, who denies any wrongdoing, has resigned as UDC leader. Prosecutors say he is suspected of "mediation" between the ‘Ndrangheta and a regional UDC politician in a fraud involving rigged public contracts. With the UDC out of the picture, the spotlight shifted back to ex-premier Matteo Renzi’s Italia Viva party, which sparked the political drama last week by leaving the government.