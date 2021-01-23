close
Sat Jan 23, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 23, 2021

Workshop for rugby referees held

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 23, 2021

LAHORE: A Rugby Referees Workshop was organised at Bahawalnagar for training of referees in South Punjab by Pakistan Rugby Union. Shakeel Ahmad Malik, Technical Director, Pakistan Rugby Union, conducted the workshop. Speaking on the occasion, Shakeel said that there is a lot of talent for rugby in Pakistan.

