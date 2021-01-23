Asad shocks Haider to reach National Junior U14 final

LAHORE: Promising Asad Zaman shocked seeded Haider Ali Rizwan to set up the final clash with Hussnain Ali Rizwan in the boys under-14 final of the Millat Tractors National Junior Tennis Championship 2021 here at the PLTA Courts on Friday.

The semi-final between Asad Zaman and Haider Ali Rizwan proved to be an entertaining encounter as both the players matched fire with fire. Asad eventually won the match by 6-2, 6-4.

Asad is a ball-picker, who is being sponsored by McDonald’s and trained by former Davis Cup captain Rashid Malik, who calls him a future tennis star. In the other semi-final, Hussnain Ali Rizwan overwhelmed Ahtesham Humayun 6-2, 6-1.

In men’s singles semi-finals, Imran Bhatti beat Farman Shakeel 7-5, 6-3 while Hasheesh Kumar beat Fayyaz Khan 6-3, 6-0. In under-18 semi-finals, Faizan Fayyaz outlasted Nalain Abbas 6-2, 6-4. Hasheesh Kumar faced tough resistance from Mahatir Muhammad before winning the encounter by 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

In the U-18 doubles semi-finals, Hasheesh Kumar/Mahatir Muhammad beat Ali Talha/Ahtesham Arif 4-1, 4-0, while Farman Shakeel/Nalain Abbas beat Arman Kamran/Zaeem Ghafoor 4-1, 4-1.

The first girls under-18 semi-final proved to be a one-sided affair as Natalia Zaman thrashed Labika Durab 6-0, 6-0 In the second semi-final, Amna Ali Qayyum faced tough fight from top seed Zahra Suleman before winning the match by 6-2, 6-0. In girls under-14 semi-finals, Labika Durab outpaced Soha Ali 6-2, 6-1, while Amna Ali Qayyum thrashed Anaya Shafi 6-0, 6-0.