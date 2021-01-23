Nida confident Pakistan will bounce back

LAHORE: All-rounder Nida Dar is confident that Pakistan team would bounce back against South Africa in their second one-dayer at Durban’s Kingsmead Cricket Stadium on Saturday (today).

The first ODI went down the wire and was decided on the final ball with the hosts securing a close three-run win after a brilliant fightback from the tourists.

Nida, 34, contributed with both bat and ball, first taking two wickets for 35 with her off-spin and then recording the highest score of the match, a 93-ball 59 not out, which included three fours.

“It was quite a thrilling match and the girls did not lose the fighting spirit till the last ball,” Nida told PCB Digital. “It was our first international match after a long gap and overall we played good, competitive cricket.

“Certainly, there were some gaps and we have had discussions on how we can plug them. We are now looking forward to the next match,” she said.

Before Wednesday, Nida had posted 50-plus scores on four occasions. Reflecting on her innings, she said: “It is certainly good to score runs as it gives you confidence going into matches. However, every day is a new day.

“This time, despite scoring a half-century, I was not able to take my team over the line, but it will not be the case the next time,” she said. An incredible undefeated 60-run stand for the ninth wicket between Nida and Diana Baig, who contributed an impressive 35 not out from 34 balls, kept the tourists in the contest. Their partnership was the highest for the ninth wicket for Pakistan and the fourth highest in the history of women’s game.

“When we came together in the middle, we decided we cannot let this game slip and we will battle till the very last ball. Her feedback as a bowler helped me in the middle. We have never batted together for this long and it was incredible how her innings has instilled confidence in the team that we can bounce back from difficult moments,” said Nida.