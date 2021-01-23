German lockdown to remain in place as Covid deaths top 50,000

BERLIN: Germany’s Covid-19 death toll passed 50,000 on Friday as it reeled from a second wave, while new US president Joe Biden embarked on a "wartime undertaking" to battle the pandemic in the world’s worst-hit country.

Germany’s health minister, Jens Spahn, has called for understanding of a continuation of harsh lockdown conditions in Germany, saying they were necessary to prevent a “considerable worsening” of the current situation despite a slowdown in the rate of infections.

Spahn told a press conference, flanked by the head of the government disease control agency, the country’s leading coronavirus virologist and the head of intensive care medicine, that the measures would have to remain in place until at least “the end of February or into March”. He cited the dangers of mutations first detected in England, South Africa and Brazil as being a factor behind the decision.

With infection rates spiralling, vaccine rollouts still in their infancy and the global death toll now past two million, the possibility of life returning to normal seems as far off as ever.

Germany survived the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic relatively unscathed compared to its European neighbours, but is now reeling as new, more contagious variants of the virus run rampant and authorities warn of a tighter lockdown on the continent’s biggest economy.

On his first day in office on Thursday, Biden signed a flurry of executive orders, including mask-wearing and quarantining requirements, and reversed predecessor Donald Trump’s decision to quit the World Health Organisation (WHO).