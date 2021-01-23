Antibiotic resistance

It is quite shocking to see that in Pakistan, antibiotics are easily available even without a prescription and are, surprisingly, among over-the-counter medicines. The facility to purchase such products online has also made them easily accessible. Inaccurately recommended antibiotics have questionable therapeutic benefits and cause complications.

Antibiotic-resistant infections pose a serious health hazard and may also result in significant economic burden on the healthcare system. Such infections are estimated to kill at least 700,000 people each year globally. Being a microbiologist, I advise restrain regarding antibiotics use.

Komal Arif

Faisalabad