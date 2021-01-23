Antibiotic resistance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It is quite shocking to see that in Pakistan, antibiotics are easily available even without a prescription and are, surprisingly, among over-the-counter medicines. The facility to purchase such products online has also made them easily accessible. Inaccurately recommended antibiotics have questionable therapeutic benefits and cause complications.
Antibiotic-resistant infections pose a serious health hazard and may also result in significant economic burden on the healthcare system. Such infections are estimated to kill at least 700,000 people each year globally. Being a microbiologist, I advise restrain regarding antibiotics use.
Komal Arif
Faisalabad