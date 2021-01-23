close
Sat Jan 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
January 23, 2021

Antibiotic resistance

Newspost

 
January 23, 2021

It is quite shocking to see that in Pakistan, antibiotics are easily available even without a prescription and are, surprisingly, among over-the-counter medicines. The facility to purchase such products online has also made them easily accessible. Inaccurately recommended antibiotics have questionable therapeutic benefits and cause complications.

Antibiotic-resistant infections pose a serious health hazard and may also result in significant economic burden on the healthcare system. Such infections are estimated to kill at least 700,000 people each year globally. Being a microbiologist, I advise restrain regarding antibiotics use.

Komal Arif

Faisalabad

Latest News

More From Newspost