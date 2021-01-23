Aston Villa’s John McGinn suspended for Newcastle clash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Aston Villa’s John McGinn is banned for Saturday’s Premier League visit of Newcastle.
The midfielder collected his fifth yellow card of the season in the 2-0 defeat at Manchester City, while boss Dean Smith will also serve a touchline ban having been sent off.Trezeguet is available after recovering from coronavirus and a hamstring problem, Kortney Hause has been battling a foot problem while Wesley (knee) is out.
Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin is back in the squad for the trip to Villa Park after an eight-week Covid-19 lay-off.Midfielder Ryan Fraser is available after completing a one-match ban, but full-back Paul Dummett will miss out once again as he attempts to work his way back from a hamstring problem and central defender Ciaran Clark is a doubt with a calf injury.
Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Heaton, Steer, Cash, Konsa, Hause, Mings, Targett, Elmohamady, Engels, Guilbert, Taylor, Traore, Nakamba, Ramsey, Luiz, El Ghazi, Trezeguet, Grealish, Barkley, Davis, Watkins.
Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Dubravka, Yedlin, Krafth, Lewis, Schar, Fernandez, Clark, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, M. Longstaff, S. Longstaff, Ritchie, Murphy, Fraser, Anderson, Hendrick, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Joelinton, Gayle, Carroll.