Finance meeting reviews draft-law on services

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has a strong commitment to consolidate and continue with Public Financial Management (PFM) reforms in the province.

According to an official handout, these reforms include formulation of an overarching legal framework in the form of PFM Law with an objective to ensure fiscal discipline, improve financial sustainability, enhance efficiency for better service delivery, bring transparency and strengthen accountability in the PFM systems of the province.

The Sub National Governance (SNG) Programme is providing technical support to the Finance Department in the formulation of the draft PFM Law, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority Act and Tax on Services Act. A deliberation session on the draft PFM Law, developed by the Finance Department with the technical support of SNG was chaired by Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Salim Khan Jhagra.

The deliberation was also attended by the secretary Finance and other senior officials of the Finance Department KP along with the SNG team.

A clause by clause review of draft KP PFM Act was made followed by detailed technical discussion in the context of the local needs of the province, keeping in view the other provincial and national level legal statutes and global best practices.

The minister proposed certain amendments to ensure appropriate customization of different clauses of the draft PFM Act in the context of KP without compromising the objective, scope and quality of the legal draft.

He also earmarked certain segments of the draft law for further deliberations with relevant stakeholders for a wider consensus on the subject matters. It was added that the draft-KPRA Act which had been developed with an aim to legally enable KPRA to function as an autonomous public corporate entity. He asked the Finance Department and SNG to finalize both the legal drafts on a priority basis before the end of the current fiscal year.

The minister suggested having the next round of discussion session in two-week times to take up the highlighted issues and segments.